NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.68. NextEra Energy also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.23-$3.43 EPS.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $77.01 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $80.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.