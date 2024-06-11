Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys 215,520 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 585,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,520 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $10,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIPS. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Vipshop by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Vipshop by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 38,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.52.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIPS. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

