Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 342,231 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 342,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,286,000.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 86,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,957,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,782,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average of $36.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $43.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.