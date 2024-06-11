Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $6.37 Million Position in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL)

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 599,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544,563 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.32% of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III worth $6,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Terrapin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III by 32.3% in the third quarter. Terrapin Asset Management LLC now owns 123,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 30,238 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its stake in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 37,993 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,523,000. Finally, Kim LLC lifted its stake in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Kim LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRTL opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.74.

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

