Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $8.25 Million Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,757 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 109,708 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $8,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 91.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in SEA by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in SEA by 4.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,662 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SEA by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in SEA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,167 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SEA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.87.

NYSE SE opened at $72.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.25 and its 200-day moving average is $50.95. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $74.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,458.60 and a beta of 1.53.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

