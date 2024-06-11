Nomura Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 274.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,471 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Futu were worth $7,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Futu by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 597,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,640,000 after buying an additional 112,497 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Futu by 889.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after buying an additional 197,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,474,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $74.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.60. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $81.86.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $331.27 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FUTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Futu from $81.00 to $85.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. CLSA upgraded Futu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Futu from $76.90 to $75.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.37.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

