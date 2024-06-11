Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $5.85 Million in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 183,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,854,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 455.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 291.9% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $33.40.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

VICI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.18.

Insider Transactions at VICI Properties

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

