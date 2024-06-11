Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $11.07 Million Investment in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 199,693 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,065,000.

Get KBR alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,084,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,915,000 after acquiring an additional 331,749 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,526,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,559,000 after acquiring an additional 99,196 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth $77,193,000. Freshford Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 966,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,560,000 after acquiring an additional 344,800 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 834,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $307,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,994. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KBR

KBR Price Performance

NYSE:KBR opened at $63.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.10. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $68.68.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.25%.

About KBR

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.