Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $5.50 Million Investment in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.18% of Axos Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Axos Financial by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Axos Financial by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.75 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $248,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AX. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Axos Financial Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $52.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $476.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

