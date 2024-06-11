Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases 26,306 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 101.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,306 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Global Payments alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.4 %

GPN opened at $97.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.59 and a 200 day moving average of $123.87. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.12 and a 12 month high of $141.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $129.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.11.

Get Our Latest Report on Global Payments

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.