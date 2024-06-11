Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases New Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 128,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,377,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of O opened at $52.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.26. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $64.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 291.67%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

