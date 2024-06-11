Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases New Stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 626,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 73,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

UMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.20. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $8.97.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 24.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

