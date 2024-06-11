Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 15,858 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,858 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $7,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,717,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,455,000 after acquiring an additional 101,938 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 539,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,123,000 after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,081,000 after acquiring an additional 22,662 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,250,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,762,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $102.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.93. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.78 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $181.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTSI. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $7,726,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,912,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,164,396.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $7,726,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,912,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,164,396.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Kober sold 13,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,324.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,677.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 535,797 shares of company stock worth $55,071,263 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

