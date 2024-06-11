Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $5.64 Million Position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 353,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,635,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 18.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 361,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,239,000 after buying an additional 56,468 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 9,778.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 38,821 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 35,702 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:BSM opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $105.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.50 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 66.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.40%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

