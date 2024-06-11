Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.11.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $381.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $378.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.10. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $331.08 and a 1-year high of $417.92. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.62.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.89%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

