NYM Trading 12.7% Lower This Week (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. NYM has a market capitalization of $111.01 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NYM token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, NYM has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

NYM Token Profile

NYM’s genesis date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 792,586,924 tokens. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 792,586,924.180325 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.14629551 USD and is down -2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $1,480,996.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

