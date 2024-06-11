Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 208.33% from the company’s current price.

Get Oculis alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OCS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Oculis from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OCS

Oculis Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OCS opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average is $11.73. Oculis has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $486 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Oculis had a negative return on equity of 52.72% and a negative net margin of 6,712.02%. The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oculis will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oculis

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCS. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Oculis during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,980,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Oculis by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in Oculis in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oculis in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

About Oculis

(Get Free Report)

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oculis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.