OMG Network (OMG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $24.89 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000657 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. OMG Network has a market cap of $61.66 million and $24.89 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00047614 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00015359 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00011355 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000903 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

