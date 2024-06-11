Omni Network (OMNI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $152.70 Million

Omni Network (OMNI) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 11th. During the last seven days, Omni Network has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Omni Network token can now be purchased for about $14.53 or 0.00021697 BTC on exchanges. Omni Network has a total market capitalization of $152.70 million and $27.58 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Omni Network

Omni Network’s launch date was April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,509,583 tokens. The official message board for Omni Network is news.omni.network. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn. Omni Network’s official website is omni.network.

Omni Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 8,077,195.56384718 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 14.23466456 USD and is down -10.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $28,204,643.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

