ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Sold by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ORIX in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in ORIX in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ORIX by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in ORIX by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ORIX in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of NYSE:IX opened at $110.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.79. ORIX Co. has a 1 year low of $86.05 and a 1 year high of $113.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.50.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 12.25%. Equities analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

