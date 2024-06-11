Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 10,744.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of OSK opened at $109.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $80.07 and a one year high of $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.11.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.94.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

See Also

