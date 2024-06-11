Ossiam Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 60,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 6.2% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INCY. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.69.

Insider Activity at Incyte

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ INCY opened at $59.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $67.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $880.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.85 million. On average, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

