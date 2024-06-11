Pax Dollar Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.14 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $135.75 million and $4.14 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001617 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 135,769,151 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.