PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Get PCM Fund alerts:

PCM Fund Stock Performance

PCM opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.29. PCM Fund has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $10.20.

About PCM Fund

(Get Free Report)

See Also

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.