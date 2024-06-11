Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.03

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Friday, May 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0288 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has increased its dividend by an average of 46.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:PBR opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $17.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $23.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 31.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.20 to $17.70 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

