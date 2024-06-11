Physiomics (LON:PYC) Shares Down 12.1%

Physiomics Plc (LON:PYC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 12.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.23 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.23 ($0.02). 262,956 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 582,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.43.

Physiomics Plc provides consulting services to pharmaceutical companies in the areas of outsourced quantitative pharmacology and computational biology in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union Switzerland. The company offers modeling, simulation, and data analysis services covering various ranges of oncology research and development using its proprietary Virtual Tumour predictive software.

