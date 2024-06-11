Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Purchased by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 763.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,770 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $1,332,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,565,405.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

