PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

NYSE PCK opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $6.07.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

