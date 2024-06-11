PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on July 1st

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.9% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
PCQ opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
