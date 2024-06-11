PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PFN)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Performance
NYSE:PFN opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.32. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $7.58.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
