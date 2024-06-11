PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PMLGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.5% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of PML opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $9.45.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

