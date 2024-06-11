Polymath 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8,942.71 (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. In the last week, Polymath has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.0880 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. Polymath has a total market cap of $81.36 million and approximately $8,942.71 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.17 or 0.00116742 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00008774 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.0953781 USD and is up 15.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $8,024.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

