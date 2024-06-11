Prom (PROM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $179.86 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 11th. During the last week, Prom has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $179.86 million and $2.33 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be bought for $9.86 or 0.00014718 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00010240 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010444 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,964.08 or 1.00001701 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012249 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.66 or 0.00090592 BTC.

About Prom

PROM is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 10.08525218 USD and is down -3.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $3,256,850.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars.

