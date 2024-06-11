Prudential PLC Purchases 1,395 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,113,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,916,000 after purchasing an additional 171,521 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 195.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,001 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 41.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,364,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,669,000 after acquiring an additional 698,322 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,930,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,731,000 after purchasing an additional 116,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,570,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,150,000 after purchasing an additional 193,050 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FNF shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average is $50.03. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $33.61 and a one year high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

