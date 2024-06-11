QinetiQ Group’s (QQ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 530 ($6.75) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.69% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QinetiQ Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 457.50 ($5.83).
QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.
