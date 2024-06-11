Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 16,670 AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,670 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000.

Get AECOM alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 863,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 833,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,231,000 after purchasing an additional 100,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,333 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM Trading Down 0.0 %

ACM opened at $85.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -952.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. AECOM has a 1-year low of $74.40 and a 1-year high of $98.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.12.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -977.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on AECOM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $671,308.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,711.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.