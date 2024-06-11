Quantum Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $0.06 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 11th. Quantum has a market capitalization of $0.06 and approximately $33.24 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Quantum has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00010240 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010444 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,964.08 or 1.00001701 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012249 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.66 or 0.00090592 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $33.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

