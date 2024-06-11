Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 80.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 13,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.30 and a 200 day moving average of $40.90. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $46.08.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.