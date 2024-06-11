Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:WSM)

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.22 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.21. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $16.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2025 earnings at $5.34 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.75 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $16.45 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $17.36 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $154.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.13.

WSM stock opened at $296.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $296.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.05. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $117.89 and a 52-week high of $348.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.76.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Randolph King sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.85, for a total transaction of $2,878,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,539,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at $143,433,123.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,076 shares of company stock worth $24,095,258. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

