REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.58.

REVG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on REV Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on REV Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in REV Group during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 193.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the third quarter valued at $185,000.

REVG opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. REV Group has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. REV Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.89%.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

