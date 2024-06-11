Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.66% from the company’s current price.

RHI has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $63.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.48. Robert Half has a 52 week low of $61.07 and a 52 week high of $88.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Robert Half will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Robert Half during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Robert Half by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in Robert Half by 440.0% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Robert Half during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

