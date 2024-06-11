Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Performance

RMT opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.14. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $9.82.

Insider Transactions at Royce Micro-Cap Trust

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

In other Royce Micro-Cap Trust news, President Christopher D. Clark acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 45,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,531.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

