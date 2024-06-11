R&Q Insurance (LON:RQIH) Trading 33.5% Higher

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. (LON:RQIH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 33.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02). Approximately 4,401,951 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 408% from the average daily volume of 865,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).

R&Q Insurance Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £6.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.16, a quick ratio of 1,042.17 and a current ratio of 3.06.

About R&Q Insurance

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. operates as a non-life speciality insurance company in the United Kingdom, North America, and Europe. The company provides program management and legacy insurance; and capital solutions for books of non-life business. It acts as conduits between MGAs and other niche underwriters and their capital providers.

