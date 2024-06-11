Samsonite International S.A. Announces Dividend of $0.39 (OTCMKTS:SMSEY)

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.3895 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.

Samsonite International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMSEY opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.51. Samsonite International has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $20.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.56.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter. Samsonite International had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 28.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Samsonite International will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Samsonite International

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

