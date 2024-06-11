Schroder Investment Management Group Has $21.82 Million Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 456,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in LKQ were worth $21,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 27.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 351,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in LKQ by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in LKQ by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 139,146 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,467. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ opened at $42.02 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.30 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.54.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

A number of research firms have commented on LKQ. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

