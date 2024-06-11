Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 2.64 Per Share

Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMTGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.64 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Scottish Mortgage’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Scottish Mortgage Stock Performance

SMT stock opened at GBX 884 ($11.26) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 869.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 815.19. The company has a market capitalization of £12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,717.28 and a beta of 0.75. Scottish Mortgage has a 1-year low of GBX 632.20 ($8.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 946.10 ($12.05).

About Scottish Mortgage

(Get Free Report)

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT)

