Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 2.64 Per Share

Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.64 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Scottish Mortgage’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Scottish Mortgage Stock Performance

SMT stock opened at GBX 884 ($11.26) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 869.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 815.19. The company has a market capitalization of £12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,717.28 and a beta of 0.75. Scottish Mortgage has a 1-year low of GBX 632.20 ($8.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 946.10 ($12.05).

About Scottish Mortgage

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

