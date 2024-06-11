Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 680,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,244 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.32% of AerCap worth $50,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC raised its stake in AerCap by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in AerCap by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,230,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in AerCap by 246.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 39,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.56.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $92.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $57.30 and a 52-week high of $94.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.77.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.51%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

