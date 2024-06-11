Sei Investments Co. Sells 44,891 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,891 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of CrowdStrike worth $44,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,336,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,796 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 22,542.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 734,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,481,000 after purchasing an additional 731,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,188,000 after purchasing an additional 429,186 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.61.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $374.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 706.75, a P/E/G ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $319.73 and a 200 day moving average of $299.56. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.37 and a fifty-two week high of $384.98.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

