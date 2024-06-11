Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,752,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,778,000 after purchasing an additional 70,272 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,399,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,954,000 after buying an additional 43,992 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 900,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,644,000 after acquiring an additional 19,656 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,410,000 after acquiring an additional 35,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.21.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,309.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,671 shares of company stock worth $438,754. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $255.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.28 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.41 and a 200 day moving average of $283.01.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 48.88%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

