Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 5,457 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,457 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

XEL opened at $55.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day moving average of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.5475 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.27.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

